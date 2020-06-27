1061 Flowing Tide Dr.

Amenities

Flowing Tide - Townhouse is less than 5 months old, 1451 sq.ft. Three bedrooms, two and one half bath, loft and attached single car garage in gated community. First floor is fully tiled with upgraded kitchen which includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are located on the second floor along with washer and dryer. Conveniently located to Waterford Lakes Town Center and major roads. Community Pool and Playground.

For appointment call Kim Eastwood at 407-267-6885



No Pets Allowed



