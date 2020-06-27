All apartments in Alafaya
1061 Flowing Tide Dr.
1061 Flowing Tide Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1061 Flowing Tide Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Flowing Tide - Townhouse is less than 5 months old, 1451 sq.ft. Three bedrooms, two and one half bath, loft and attached single car garage in gated community. First floor is fully tiled with upgraded kitchen which includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are located on the second floor along with washer and dryer. Conveniently located to Waterford Lakes Town Center and major roads. Community Pool and Playground.
For appointment call Kim Eastwood at 407-267-6885

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5060339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - have any available units?
1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - have?
Some of 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. -'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - pet-friendly?
No, 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - offer parking?
Yes, 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - offers parking.
Does 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - have a pool?
Yes, 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - has a pool.
Does 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - have accessible units?
No, 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - have units with dishwashers?
No, 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - have units with air conditioning?
No, 1061 Flowing Tide Dr. - does not have units with air conditioning.
