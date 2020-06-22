1056 Sophie Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

One Story Patio Home with 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - 3/2 Townhome-One Story

Inside laundry with washer & dryer connections, 1,383 Sq. Ft.

Community Pool, Master Suite With Bathroom & Walk-In Closet, Central Heat & A/C, Eat-In Kitchen, Dishwasher, Refrigerators & Stove, Window Treatments, Garbage Collection Fee Is Included, Low Water Bill, New Wood Looking Tiles in Bedrooms, New Windows, Private parking pad, at the front door, end unit which is much larger with fenced in back yard, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Granite Countertops, Remodeled Bathrooms , Newer Appliances, New tiles throughout

PENDING WITH A SIGNED RESERVATION AGREEMENT AND DEPOSIT ON RECORD!



