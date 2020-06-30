All apartments in Alafaya
10521 BRUUN PLACE

10521 Bruun Place · No Longer Available
Location

10521 Bruun Place, Alafaya, FL 32825
Fieldstream

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In addition to a large fenced backyard, this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space.
Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10521 BRUUN PLACE have any available units?
10521 BRUUN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10521 BRUUN PLACE have?
Some of 10521 BRUUN PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10521 BRUUN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10521 BRUUN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10521 BRUUN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10521 BRUUN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10521 BRUUN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 10521 BRUUN PLACE offers parking.
Does 10521 BRUUN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10521 BRUUN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10521 BRUUN PLACE have a pool?
No, 10521 BRUUN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10521 BRUUN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10521 BRUUN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10521 BRUUN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10521 BRUUN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10521 BRUUN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10521 BRUUN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

