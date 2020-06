Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Available 5/1/2020.

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with one car garage in the gated community of Regent Park. FRESHLY PAINTED! This property has a large open living space on the first floor, all bedrooms are on the second floor. The kitchen comes equipped with major appliances as well as a full-size washer and dryer. HOA application and approval is required. Once approved by HOA additional application is required with the landlords management company.