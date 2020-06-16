1035 Rivecon Ave

Amenities
Single Family House - Property Id: 216585
BEAUTIFUL 1244 sq ft single family house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a quiet enclosed sun room. The house includes Stainless Steel Appliances/Granite Counter tops/ 2 car garage.fenced in yard, irrigation system, Washer/Dryer (if needed)/ Crown molding. Laminate flooring in living area and tiles in other areas. NO PETS ALLOWED. Non-refundable screening fee-required prior to rental Screening which includes criminal background check, rental, credit and employment histories. Deposit of $1675 and 1st months rent are due at lease signing ($3350). Winding Creek Subdivision, off Dean Rd. Excellent schools. Available April 1 to qualified applicants with minimum credit score of 600 or more. Non-smokers, No Students. Will show house by appointment only to serious qualified prospective applicants. Please call/text 321-274-5351 to speak with owner. Lease Terms: Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, pest control and screening processing fee. No evictions,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216585
Property Id 216585
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5519709)