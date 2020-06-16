All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1035 Rivecon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1035 Rivecon Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:32 AM

1035 Rivecon Ave

1035 Rivecon Avenue · (321) 274-5351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1035 Rivecon Avenue, Alafaya, FL 32825

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1675 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family House - Property Id: 216585

BEAUTIFUL 1244 sq ft single family house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a quiet enclosed sun room. The house includes Stainless Steel Appliances/Granite Counter tops/ 2 car garage.fenced in yard, irrigation system, Washer/Dryer (if needed)/ Crown molding. Laminate flooring in living area and tiles in other areas. NO PETS ALLOWED. Non-refundable screening fee-required prior to rental Screening which includes criminal background check, rental, credit and employment histories. Deposit of $1675 and 1st months rent are due at lease signing ($3350). Winding Creek Subdivision, off Dean Rd. Excellent schools. Available April 1 to qualified applicants with minimum credit score of 600 or more. Non-smokers, No Students. Will show house by appointment only to serious qualified prospective applicants. Please call/text 321-274-5351 to speak with owner. Lease Terms: Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, pest control and screening processing fee. No evictions,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216585
Property Id 216585

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5519709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Rivecon Ave have any available units?
1035 Rivecon Ave has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1035 Rivecon Ave have?
Some of 1035 Rivecon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Rivecon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Rivecon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Rivecon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1035 Rivecon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1035 Rivecon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1035 Rivecon Ave does offer parking.
Does 1035 Rivecon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1035 Rivecon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Rivecon Ave have a pool?
No, 1035 Rivecon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Rivecon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1035 Rivecon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Rivecon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 Rivecon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 Rivecon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 Rivecon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1035 Rivecon Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity