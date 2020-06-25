All apartments in Alafaya
10238 Cypress Trail Dr
10238 Cypress Trail Dr

10238 Cypress Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10238 Cypress Trail Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Large 2 story, 5 bedroom home in Cypress Hammocks. Diamond cut marble floors downstairs, carpet up. Lawn care included. Community pool available. Currently tenant occupied, Next day minimum notice required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10238 Cypress Trail Dr have any available units?
10238 Cypress Trail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10238 Cypress Trail Dr have?
Some of 10238 Cypress Trail Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10238 Cypress Trail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10238 Cypress Trail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10238 Cypress Trail Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10238 Cypress Trail Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10238 Cypress Trail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10238 Cypress Trail Dr offers parking.
Does 10238 Cypress Trail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10238 Cypress Trail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10238 Cypress Trail Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10238 Cypress Trail Dr has a pool.
Does 10238 Cypress Trail Dr have accessible units?
No, 10238 Cypress Trail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10238 Cypress Trail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10238 Cypress Trail Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10238 Cypress Trail Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10238 Cypress Trail Dr has units with air conditioning.
