Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
10126 Regent Park
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10126 Regent Park
10126 Regent Park Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10126 Regent Park Dr, Alafaya, FL 32825
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
10126 Regent Park Available 07/26/19 10126 Regent Park Orlando FL 32825 - Spacious townhome with lots of tile, open floor plan, eat in kitchen, community pool
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED
(RLNE2716536)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10126 Regent Park have any available units?
10126 Regent Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
Is 10126 Regent Park currently offering any rent specials?
10126 Regent Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10126 Regent Park pet-friendly?
No, 10126 Regent Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alafaya
.
Does 10126 Regent Park offer parking?
No, 10126 Regent Park does not offer parking.
Does 10126 Regent Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10126 Regent Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10126 Regent Park have a pool?
Yes, 10126 Regent Park has a pool.
Does 10126 Regent Park have accessible units?
No, 10126 Regent Park does not have accessible units.
Does 10126 Regent Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 10126 Regent Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10126 Regent Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 10126 Regent Park does not have units with air conditioning.
