All apartments in Alachua County
Find more places like 9453 NW 24th Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alachua County, FL
/
9453 NW 24th Rd
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

9453 NW 24th Rd

9453 Northwest 24th Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9453 Northwest 24th Road, Alachua County, FL 32606

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 08/31/20 Beautiful gorgeous house - Property Id: 298779

This is a 5br 4bath in Brooksfield. Two extra offices. Walking distance to Hidden Oak Elementary and Fort Clarke Middle School. Very nice neighborhood to kids. Access to a community pool and playground. Large Master Bedroom w/ Private Patio, Luxury Master BTH,
Spacious Upstairs Activity Area/2nd Family Room, Screened Porch, Fireplace, Community Pool, Two-Car Garage, Desirable School Zone & More. The price includes lawn care.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298779
Property Id 298779

(RLNE5850820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9453 NW 24th Rd have any available units?
9453 NW 24th Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alachua County, FL.
What amenities does 9453 NW 24th Rd have?
Some of 9453 NW 24th Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9453 NW 24th Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9453 NW 24th Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9453 NW 24th Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9453 NW 24th Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9453 NW 24th Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9453 NW 24th Rd offers parking.
Does 9453 NW 24th Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9453 NW 24th Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9453 NW 24th Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9453 NW 24th Rd has a pool.
Does 9453 NW 24th Rd have accessible units?
No, 9453 NW 24th Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9453 NW 24th Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9453 NW 24th Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9453 NW 24th Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9453 NW 24th Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLOcala, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLeesburg, FL
Mount Dora, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLCitrus Springs, FLFruit Cove, FL
The Villages, FLWildwood, FLBeverly Hills, FLCitrus Hills, FLWorld Golf Village, FLInverness, FLHomosassa, FLEustis, FLTavares, FLSugarmill Woods, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Lake-Sumter State CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida