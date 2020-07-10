9453 NW 24th Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage hot tub

Available 08/31/20 Beautiful gorgeous house - Property Id: 298779



This is a 5br 4bath in Brooksfield. Two extra offices. Walking distance to Hidden Oak Elementary and Fort Clarke Middle School. Very nice neighborhood to kids. Access to a community pool and playground. Large Master Bedroom w/ Private Patio, Luxury Master BTH,

Spacious Upstairs Activity Area/2nd Family Room, Screened Porch, Fireplace, Community Pool, Two-Car Garage, Desirable School Zone & More. The price includes lawn care.

