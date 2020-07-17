All apartments in Alachua County
Find more places like 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alachua County, FL
/
8117 Southwest 73rd Lane
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:43 PM

8117 Southwest 73rd Lane

8117 Southwest 73rd Lane · (352) 226-8228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8117 Southwest 73rd Lane, Alachua County, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1603 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Absolutely stunning 3 BR, 2 BA home on prime corner lot in Longleaf Village. This home shows like a model! It features WOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS
STEEL APPLIANCES, QUARTZ counters, CROWN molding and more. The spacious master boasts a walk-in closet, double vanities, and separate shower and tub.Entertain in the open concept great room or on the paver patio! The large fenced yard has a beautiful oak tree offering just enough shade for comfort and lots of privacy being situated on the corner. Longleaf's top notch amenities include: Beach entry pool, kiddie fountain, 24 hour fitness center, clubhouse for parties, b-ball, tennis courts, playground, sidewalks throughout and ALL FRONT YARD MAINTENANCE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane have any available units?
8117 Southwest 73rd Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane have?
Some of 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8117 Southwest 73rd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alachua County.
Does 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane offers parking.
Does 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane has a pool.
Does 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane have accessible units?
No, 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8117 Southwest 73rd Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter
Gainesville, FL 32606
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLOcala, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLeesburg, FL
Mount Dora, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLCitrus Springs, FLFruit Cove, FL
The Villages, FLWildwood, FLBeverly Hills, FLCitrus Hills, FLWorld Golf Village, FLInverness, FLHomosassa, FLEustis, FLTavares, FLSugarmill Woods, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Lake-Sumter State CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity