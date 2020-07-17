8117 Southwest 73rd Lane

Amenities

Absolutely stunning 3 BR, 2 BA home on prime corner lot in Longleaf Village. This home shows like a model! It features WOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS

STEEL APPLIANCES, QUARTZ counters, CROWN molding and more. The spacious master boasts a walk-in closet, double vanities, and separate shower and tub.Entertain in the open concept great room or on the paver patio! The large fenced yard has a beautiful oak tree offering just enough shade for comfort and lots of privacy being situated on the corner. Longleaf's top notch amenities include: Beach entry pool, kiddie fountain, 24 hour fitness center, clubhouse for parties, b-ball, tennis courts, playground, sidewalks throughout and ALL FRONT YARD MAINTENANCE!