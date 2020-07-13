All apartments in Alachua County
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

7532 Southwest 82nd Way

7532 Southwest 82nd Way · (352) 226-8228
Location

7532 Southwest 82nd Way, Alachua County, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1637 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Well maintained and beautiful rental home in Longleaf Village! This 3 BR 2 BA is loaded with upgrades and shows like a model. Featuring wood floors, granite, plantation shutters, a gas fireplace, crown molding and so much more! The kitchen is open to the great room and boasts granite and a stylish subway back splash. The Master Suite has a tray ceiling, tub and shower, double vanity and nice walk in closet. Entertain or relax on the back patio with custom extended paver package with gorgeous landscaping all backing common area for a private oasis. Longleaf's amenities include a beach entry pool, kiddie fountain, fitness center, clubhouse, basketball, tennis, playground and yard maintenance is included.
To Apply:
1. Submit application at TGPMapps.com
2. Email last 4 paystubs or last two W2's and a copy of Picture ID.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7532 Southwest 82nd Way have any available units?
7532 Southwest 82nd Way has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7532 Southwest 82nd Way have?
Some of 7532 Southwest 82nd Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7532 Southwest 82nd Way currently offering any rent specials?
7532 Southwest 82nd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7532 Southwest 82nd Way pet-friendly?
No, 7532 Southwest 82nd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alachua County.
Does 7532 Southwest 82nd Way offer parking?
Yes, 7532 Southwest 82nd Way offers parking.
Does 7532 Southwest 82nd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7532 Southwest 82nd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7532 Southwest 82nd Way have a pool?
Yes, 7532 Southwest 82nd Way has a pool.
Does 7532 Southwest 82nd Way have accessible units?
No, 7532 Southwest 82nd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7532 Southwest 82nd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7532 Southwest 82nd Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7532 Southwest 82nd Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7532 Southwest 82nd Way has units with air conditioning.
