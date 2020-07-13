7532 Southwest 82nd Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Well maintained and beautiful rental home in Longleaf Village! This 3 BR 2 BA is loaded with upgrades and shows like a model. Featuring wood floors, granite, plantation shutters, a gas fireplace, crown molding and so much more! The kitchen is open to the great room and boasts granite and a stylish subway back splash. The Master Suite has a tray ceiling, tub and shower, double vanity and nice walk in closet. Entertain or relax on the back patio with custom extended paver package with gorgeous landscaping all backing common area for a private oasis. Longleaf's amenities include a beach entry pool, kiddie fountain, fitness center, clubhouse, basketball, tennis, playground and yard maintenance is included.

To Apply:

1. Submit application at TGPMapps.com

2. Email last 4 paystubs or last two W2's and a copy of Picture ID.