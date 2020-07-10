All apartments in Alachua County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

7040 NE 74 Street

7040 Northeast 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7040 Northeast 74th Street, Alachua County, FL 32609

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 br, 2 bath mobile home on wooded 2.37 acres off Waldo Road. 1,056 sq. ft, built in 1987. Detached screened porch. Clay Electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

