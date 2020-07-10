Rent Calculator
All apartments in Alachua County
Find more places like 7040 NE 74 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alachua County, FL
/
7040 NE 74 Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7040 NE 74 Street
7040 Northeast 74th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7040 Northeast 74th Street, Alachua County, FL 32609
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 br, 2 bath mobile home on wooded 2.37 acres off Waldo Road. 1,056 sq. ft, built in 1987. Detached screened porch. Clay Electric.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7040 NE 74 Street have any available units?
7040 NE 74 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alachua County, FL
.
What amenities does 7040 NE 74 Street have?
Some of 7040 NE 74 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7040 NE 74 Street currently offering any rent specials?
7040 NE 74 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7040 NE 74 Street pet-friendly?
No, 7040 NE 74 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alachua County
.
Does 7040 NE 74 Street offer parking?
Yes, 7040 NE 74 Street offers parking.
Does 7040 NE 74 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7040 NE 74 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 NE 74 Street have a pool?
No, 7040 NE 74 Street does not have a pool.
Does 7040 NE 74 Street have accessible units?
No, 7040 NE 74 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 NE 74 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7040 NE 74 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7040 NE 74 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7040 NE 74 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
