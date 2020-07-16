Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6616 SW 81st Terr Available 09/11/20 Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mentone - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mentone. 1400 sq feet with a 2 car garage. Fenced back yard with a screened in porch. This home is pet friendly and has a fenced dog kennel. Ceramic tile throughout except carpeting in the bedroom. Vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout. Appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Washer and dryer are also included but not warrantied. Master bath has a jetted tub, walk in shower and two sinks. Furnace, Hot water heater, and dryer are gas provided by GRU, Clay Electric is provider for electricity.



Contact Niya Dix at Union Properties to schedule a tour!

Niya@rentgainesville.com

(352)-373-7578



