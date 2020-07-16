All apartments in Alachua County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

6616 SW 81st Terr

6616 Southwest 81st Terrace · (352) 373-7578 ext. 714
Location

6616 Southwest 81st Terrace, Alachua County, FL 32608

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6616 SW 81st Terr · Avail. Sep 11

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6616 SW 81st Terr Available 09/11/20 Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mentone - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mentone. 1400 sq feet with a 2 car garage. Fenced back yard with a screened in porch. This home is pet friendly and has a fenced dog kennel. Ceramic tile throughout except carpeting in the bedroom. Vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout. Appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Washer and dryer are also included but not warrantied. Master bath has a jetted tub, walk in shower and two sinks. Furnace, Hot water heater, and dryer are gas provided by GRU, Clay Electric is provider for electricity.

Contact Niya Dix at Union Properties to schedule a tour!
Niya@rentgainesville.com
(352)-373-7578

(RLNE5120758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6616 SW 81st Terr have any available units?
6616 SW 81st Terr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6616 SW 81st Terr have?
Some of 6616 SW 81st Terr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6616 SW 81st Terr currently offering any rent specials?
6616 SW 81st Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6616 SW 81st Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6616 SW 81st Terr is pet friendly.
Does 6616 SW 81st Terr offer parking?
Yes, 6616 SW 81st Terr offers parking.
Does 6616 SW 81st Terr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6616 SW 81st Terr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6616 SW 81st Terr have a pool?
No, 6616 SW 81st Terr does not have a pool.
Does 6616 SW 81st Terr have accessible units?
No, 6616 SW 81st Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 6616 SW 81st Terr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6616 SW 81st Terr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6616 SW 81st Terr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6616 SW 81st Terr does not have units with air conditioning.
