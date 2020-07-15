Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

5977 SW 84th St Available 08/15/20 New 5 bedroom home in Chesnut Village! - PRICE REDUCED!! Come see this beautiful spacious home in the new neighborhood of Chesnut Village! With over 2550 square feet of living space, this 2 story home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, open concept, stainless steal appliances, crown molding, and a 2 car garage. Chesnut Village, is located southwest off I-75 and FL-SR 24, close to Archer Rd and Celebration Point. Lawn Care included in rent.



No Pets Allowed



