All apartments in Alachua County
Find more places like 5977 SW 84th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alachua County, FL
/
5977 SW 84th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

5977 SW 84th St

5977 SW 84th St · (352) 372-7755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5977 SW 84th St, Alachua County, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5977 SW 84th St · Avail. Aug 15

$2,195

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5977 SW 84th St Available 08/15/20 New 5 bedroom home in Chesnut Village! - PRICE REDUCED!! Come see this beautiful spacious home in the new neighborhood of Chesnut Village! With over 2550 square feet of living space, this 2 story home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, open concept, stainless steal appliances, crown molding, and a 2 car garage. Chesnut Village, is located southwest off I-75 and FL-SR 24, close to Archer Rd and Celebration Point. Lawn Care included in rent.

No pets*

Call our office for a private showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5977 SW 84th St have any available units?
5977 SW 84th St has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5977 SW 84th St currently offering any rent specials?
5977 SW 84th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5977 SW 84th St pet-friendly?
No, 5977 SW 84th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alachua County.
Does 5977 SW 84th St offer parking?
Yes, 5977 SW 84th St offers parking.
Does 5977 SW 84th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5977 SW 84th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5977 SW 84th St have a pool?
No, 5977 SW 84th St does not have a pool.
Does 5977 SW 84th St have accessible units?
No, 5977 SW 84th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5977 SW 84th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5977 SW 84th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5977 SW 84th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5977 SW 84th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5977 SW 84th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter
Gainesville, FL 32606
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLOcala, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLeesburg, FL
Mount Dora, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLCitrus Springs, FLFruit Cove, FL
The Villages, FLWildwood, FLBeverly Hills, FLCitrus Hills, FLWorld Golf Village, FLInverness, FLHomosassa, FLEustis, FLTavares, FLSugarmill Woods, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Lake-Sumter State CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity