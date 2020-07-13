All apartments in Alachua County
5218 SW 91st Drive, #D
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

5218 SW 91st Drive, #D

5218 Southwest 91st Court · (352) 373-7578 ext. 714
Location

5218 Southwest 91st Court, Alachua County, FL 32608

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Haile Village Center! - Great 2nd floor condo in Haile Plantation Village Center. Spacious living room with large balcony. Master bedroom features a small study that can be used as additional storage/closet or small office. Guest room features a walk in closet. Dining room with decorative pillars and pass through to the kitchen. 2'' faux wood blinds, wood cabinets, ceiling fans and crown molding throughout the unit. Bedrooms are carpeted with ceramic tile in the foyer, kitchen and baths. New interior paint throughout. Walk to the Haile Village Center and enjoy shops, restaurants and festivities, and farmers market on Saturdays. Walking trails throughout Haile Plantation. Washer and dryer included but not warranted. All utilities are tenant responsibility.

Pets: Small pet allowed with $250 fee.

Contact Suzanne Melton at Union Properties to schedule a tour.
Suzanne@rentgainesville.com
(352) 373-7578

(RLNE2178204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D have any available units?
5218 SW 91st Drive, #D has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D have?
Some of 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D currently offering any rent specials?
5218 SW 91st Drive, #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D is pet friendly.
Does 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D offer parking?
No, 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D does not offer parking.
Does 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D have a pool?
Yes, 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D has a pool.
Does 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D have accessible units?
No, 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 5218 SW 91st Drive, #D does not have units with air conditioning.
