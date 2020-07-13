5218 SW 91st Drive, #D

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Haile Village Center! - Great 2nd floor condo in Haile Plantation Village Center. Spacious living room with large balcony. Master bedroom features a small study that can be used as additional storage/closet or small office. Guest room features a walk in closet. Dining room with decorative pillars and pass through to the kitchen. 2'' faux wood blinds, wood cabinets, ceiling fans and crown molding throughout the unit. Bedrooms are carpeted with ceramic tile in the foyer, kitchen and baths. New interior paint throughout. Walk to the Haile Village Center and enjoy shops, restaurants and festivities, and farmers market on Saturdays. Walking trails throughout Haile Plantation. Washer and dryer included but not warranted. All utilities are tenant responsibility.



Pets: Small pet allowed with $250 fee.



Contact Suzanne Melton at Union Properties to schedule a tour.

Suzanne@rentgainesville.com

(352) 373-7578



(RLNE2178204)