All apartments in Alachua County
Find more places like 5117 SW 92ND Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alachua County, FL
/
5117 SW 92ND Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

5117 SW 92ND Court

5117 Southwest 92nd Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5117 Southwest 92nd Court, Alachua County, FL 32608

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Within walking distance to the Haile Village Town Center, Enjoy Farmer's Market, Restaurants, Shops and Special Events in the Town Center. Plenty of walking trails. Convenient SW location in a quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 SW 92ND Court have any available units?
5117 SW 92ND Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alachua County, FL.
What amenities does 5117 SW 92ND Court have?
Some of 5117 SW 92ND Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5117 SW 92ND Court currently offering any rent specials?
5117 SW 92ND Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 SW 92ND Court pet-friendly?
No, 5117 SW 92ND Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alachua County.
Does 5117 SW 92ND Court offer parking?
No, 5117 SW 92ND Court does not offer parking.
Does 5117 SW 92ND Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5117 SW 92ND Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 SW 92ND Court have a pool?
No, 5117 SW 92ND Court does not have a pool.
Does 5117 SW 92ND Court have accessible units?
No, 5117 SW 92ND Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 SW 92ND Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5117 SW 92ND Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5117 SW 92ND Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5117 SW 92ND Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter
Gainesville, FL 32606
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLOcala, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLeesburg, FL
Mount Dora, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLCitrus Springs, FLFruit Cove, FL
The Villages, FLWildwood, FLBeverly Hills, FLCitrus Hills, FLWorld Golf Village, FLInverness, FLHomosassa, FLEustis, FLTavares, FLSugarmill Woods, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Lake-Sumter State CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida