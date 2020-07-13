5117 Southwest 92nd Court, Alachua County, FL 32608
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Within walking distance to the Haile Village Town Center, Enjoy Farmer's Market, Restaurants, Shops and Special Events in the Town Center. Plenty of walking trails. Convenient SW location in a quiet neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5117 SW 92ND Court have any available units?
5117 SW 92ND Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alachua County, FL.
What amenities does 5117 SW 92ND Court have?
Some of 5117 SW 92ND Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5117 SW 92ND Court currently offering any rent specials?
5117 SW 92ND Court is not currently offering any rent specials.