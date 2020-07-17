All apartments in Alachua County
4311 SW 44th Street

4311 Southwest 44th Street · (352) 371-8100 ext. 15
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4311 Southwest 44th Street, Alachua County, FL 32608

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4311 SW 44th Street · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1254 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3/2.5 House Near Celebration Pointe and UF - 3/2.5 House conveniently located off Archer Rd, a short bike ride or drive to Celebration Pointe and The University of Florida.
This unique styled home has a spacious floor plan, built in book shelving, washer and dryer, sizable back deck , storage, the property provides ample parking and lastly you will find a copious yard perfect for entertaining and roommates.

To qualify you will need to have a monthly household income of at least 3 times the rent. You will also need a 600 or higher credit score and we will do a background check. Evictions or landlord claims and certain felonies may immediately disqualify you.

(RLNE5765510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 SW 44th Street have any available units?
4311 SW 44th Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4311 SW 44th Street have?
Some of 4311 SW 44th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 SW 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4311 SW 44th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 SW 44th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4311 SW 44th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4311 SW 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4311 SW 44th Street offers parking.
Does 4311 SW 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4311 SW 44th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 SW 44th Street have a pool?
No, 4311 SW 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4311 SW 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 4311 SW 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 SW 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4311 SW 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4311 SW 44th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4311 SW 44th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
