4311 SW 44th Street

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3/2.5 House Near Celebration Pointe and UF - 3/2.5 House conveniently located off Archer Rd, a short bike ride or drive to Celebration Pointe and The University of Florida.

This unique styled home has a spacious floor plan, built in book shelving, washer and dryer, sizable back deck , storage, the property provides ample parking and lastly you will find a copious yard perfect for entertaining and roommates.



To qualify you will need to have a monthly household income of at least 3 times the rent. You will also need a 600 or higher credit score and we will do a background check. Evictions or landlord claims and certain felonies may immediately disqualify you.



