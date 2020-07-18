All apartments in Alachua County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2824 NW 104th Court A

2824 Northwest 104th Court · (352) 727-2852 ext. 2
Location

2824 Northwest 104th Court, Alachua County, FL 32606

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2824 NW 104th Court - Hills of Santa Fe A A · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1722 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly Updated Home! - Beautifully remodeled home in Hills of Santa Fe! Fantastic location! Easily get to all the major roads Archer, Newberry, and Town of Tioga and close totons of restaurants and shops! Every inch of this home has been beautifully redone to the nines! As you walk through the foyer into the large kitchen with stainless stealappliances, marble counters, that is opened up into the living and dinning rooms. The entire house has new flooring, paint, and fixtures. Gas fireplace. French doors lead topatio with completely fenced in backyard! All the tv's and light fixtures are staying with the home as well as the ring device. Master bedroom with two walk in closets!Fantastic master bathroom has walk-in shower, tub, and two vanities. This amazing home also has a two car garage and plenty of parking! Schedule a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5899403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 NW 104th Court A have any available units?
2824 NW 104th Court A has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2824 NW 104th Court A have?
Some of 2824 NW 104th Court A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 NW 104th Court A currently offering any rent specials?
2824 NW 104th Court A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 NW 104th Court A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2824 NW 104th Court A is pet friendly.
Does 2824 NW 104th Court A offer parking?
Yes, 2824 NW 104th Court A offers parking.
Does 2824 NW 104th Court A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 NW 104th Court A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 NW 104th Court A have a pool?
No, 2824 NW 104th Court A does not have a pool.
Does 2824 NW 104th Court A have accessible units?
No, 2824 NW 104th Court A does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 NW 104th Court A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 NW 104th Court A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2824 NW 104th Court A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2824 NW 104th Court A does not have units with air conditioning.
