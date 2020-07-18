Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alachua County, FL
/
1712 SW 67th Terrace
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:00 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1712 SW 67th Terrace
1712 Southwest 67th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1712 Southwest 67th Terrace, Alachua County, FL 32607
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath, open living room, eat in kitchen.Washer and Dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1712 SW 67th Terrace have any available units?
1712 SW 67th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alachua County, FL
.
What amenities does 1712 SW 67th Terrace have?
Some of 1712 SW 67th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1712 SW 67th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1712 SW 67th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 SW 67th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1712 SW 67th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alachua County
.
Does 1712 SW 67th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1712 SW 67th Terrace offers parking.
Does 1712 SW 67th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 SW 67th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 SW 67th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1712 SW 67th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1712 SW 67th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1712 SW 67th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 SW 67th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 SW 67th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 SW 67th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 SW 67th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
