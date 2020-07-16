All apartments in Alachua County
Alachua County, FL
12933 NW 11th Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12933 NW 11th Place

12933 Northwest 11th Place · (352) 727-2852 ext. 2
Location

12933 Northwest 11th Place, Alachua County, FL 32669

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12933 NW 11th Place · Avail. Jul 22

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1515 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
12933 NW 11th Place Available 07/22/20 Fantastic Home in a great Location! - Beautiful newly built home in fantastic location! 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with private office and tons of storage. Guest bedroom and bathroom are agreat size with high ceilings. Open concept kitchen that over looks the gulf course and screened in patio allowing tons of natural light. Huge master bedroom, double sinkvanity, large walk in shower, and massive walk in closet with access to the laundry. This practically brand new home also offers a one car garage, community pool,clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts. Schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5868253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12933 NW 11th Place have any available units?
12933 NW 11th Place has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12933 NW 11th Place have?
Some of 12933 NW 11th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12933 NW 11th Place currently offering any rent specials?
12933 NW 11th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12933 NW 11th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12933 NW 11th Place is pet friendly.
Does 12933 NW 11th Place offer parking?
Yes, 12933 NW 11th Place offers parking.
Does 12933 NW 11th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12933 NW 11th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12933 NW 11th Place have a pool?
Yes, 12933 NW 11th Place has a pool.
Does 12933 NW 11th Place have accessible units?
No, 12933 NW 11th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12933 NW 11th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12933 NW 11th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12933 NW 11th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12933 NW 11th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
