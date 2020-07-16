Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

12933 NW 11th Place Available 07/22/20 Fantastic Home in a great Location! - Beautiful newly built home in fantastic location! 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with private office and tons of storage. Guest bedroom and bathroom are agreat size with high ceilings. Open concept kitchen that over looks the gulf course and screened in patio allowing tons of natural light. Huge master bedroom, double sinkvanity, large walk in shower, and massive walk in closet with access to the laundry. This practically brand new home also offers a one car garage, community pool,clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts. Schedule a showing today!



(RLNE5868253)