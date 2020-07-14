All apartments in Alachua County
Alachua County, FL
10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:11 AM

10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127

10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue · (352) 226-8228
Location

10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue, Alachua County, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Beautiful and upgraded, fully furnished super clean 2 bedroom 2 bath condo at The Links in Haile Plantation. This home has ample natural light, volume ceilings, ceiling fans, window blinds. The cooks open kitchen has upgraded cabinets with plenty of storage, granite counter tops, SS appliances, and washer/dryer. The kitchen opens up to great room with decorative fireplace and huge covered balcony for relaxing .An office nook sits across from the master bedroom with large walk in closet, a pocket door leads to the beautifully updated bathroom with large glassed in shower area and wood cabinets. Tile floor in kitchen and baths. Enjoy all of The Links lifestyle and amenities such as gym and beautiful pool area walking paths and of course the golf at HP CC.This home is ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 have any available units?
10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 have?
Some of 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 pet-friendly?
No, 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alachua County.
Does 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 offer parking?
No, 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 does not offer parking.
Does 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 have a pool?
Yes, 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 has a pool.
Does 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 have accessible units?
No, 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127 has units with air conditioning.
