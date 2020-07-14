10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool internet access

Beautiful and upgraded, fully furnished super clean 2 bedroom 2 bath condo at The Links in Haile Plantation. This home has ample natural light, volume ceilings, ceiling fans, window blinds. The cooks open kitchen has upgraded cabinets with plenty of storage, granite counter tops, SS appliances, and washer/dryer. The kitchen opens up to great room with decorative fireplace and huge covered balcony for relaxing .An office nook sits across from the master bedroom with large walk in closet, a pocket door leads to the beautifully updated bathroom with large glassed in shower area and wood cabinets. Tile floor in kitchen and baths. Enjoy all of The Links lifestyle and amenities such as gym and beautiful pool area walking paths and of course the golf at HP CC.This home is ready for immediate move in.