Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodview.
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
pet friendly
OFFERING STUDIO, ONE & TWO BEDROOM FLOORPLANS IN WILMINGTON, DE Woodview Apartments is a mid-rise community nestled in a wooded area in Wilmington, DE. Located less than five miles from both I-95 and I-495, traveling to nearby cities is very easy and convenient. Additionally, a variety of restaurants, shopping stores and various forms of entertainment are right around the corner which makes living that much easier!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12, 15, 18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water