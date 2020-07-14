All apartments in Wilmington
Woodview
Woodview

7 Colony Blvd · (302) 244-7234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Colony Blvd, Wilmington, DE 19802

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-409 · Avail. Oct 17

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 7-405 · Avail. Oct 17

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodview.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
pet friendly
OFFERING STUDIO, ONE & TWO BEDROOM FLOORPLANS IN WILMINGTON, DE Woodview Apartments is a mid-rise community nestled in a wooded area in Wilmington, DE. Located less than five miles from both I-95 and I-495, traveling to nearby cities is very easy and convenient. Additionally, a variety of restaurants, shopping stores and various forms of entertainment are right around the corner which makes living that much easier!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 15, 18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $99 up to 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodview have any available units?
Woodview has 2 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodview have?
Some of Woodview's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodview currently offering any rent specials?
Woodview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodview pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodview is pet friendly.
Does Woodview offer parking?
Yes, Woodview offers parking.
Does Woodview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodview have a pool?
Yes, Woodview has a pool.
Does Woodview have accessible units?
No, Woodview does not have accessible units.
Does Woodview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodview has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodview has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Woodview?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

