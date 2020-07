Amenities

hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware. The apartments have wall to wall carpeting, central a/c, a patio or balcony, large rooms, and fully equipped time saver kitchens with a dishwasher in most units. Woods Edge is located in a peaceful surrounding with beautiful landscaping. There is on-site management and maintenance. Section 8 voucher holders are welcome. Call today to schedule a tour of one of our beautiful apartment homes.<br>Wall to wall carpeting, Central air-conditioning, Balcony or patio, Adequate parking and beautiful landscaping, Fully equipped time saver kitchens, Dishwasher in most units