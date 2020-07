Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated furnished bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments

The all new Greenview at Chestnut Run is located in beautiful suburban Wilmington. Thanks to a six million dollar renovation the community features stunning one, two and three bedroom floor plans with separate dining areas, along with new amenities such as a resident fitness center. Shopping, major employers and the City of Wilmington are right at your doorsteps, plus you'll have easy access to major highways and DART transportation. Come see what Greenview at Chestnut Run has to offer!