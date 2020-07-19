Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1302 North French Street - E
1302 North French Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1302 North French Street, Wilmington, DE 19801
Upper East Side
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, updated kitchen with living room and full bathroom, unit has central a/c and secured entrance.
Located just 1 block from Rodney Square and the Bank of America business campus.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1302 North French Street - E have any available units?
1302 North French Street - E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wilmington, DE
.
What amenities does 1302 North French Street - E have?
Some of 1302 North French Street - E's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1302 North French Street - E currently offering any rent specials?
1302 North French Street - E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 North French Street - E pet-friendly?
No, 1302 North French Street - E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wilmington
.
Does 1302 North French Street - E offer parking?
No, 1302 North French Street - E does not offer parking.
Does 1302 North French Street - E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 North French Street - E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 North French Street - E have a pool?
No, 1302 North French Street - E does not have a pool.
Does 1302 North French Street - E have accessible units?
No, 1302 North French Street - E does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 North French Street - E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 North French Street - E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 North French Street - E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1302 North French Street - E has units with air conditioning.
Royersford, PA
