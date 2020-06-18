All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

1113 Conrad Street

1113 Conrad Street · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Conrad Street, Wilmington, DE 19805
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 Br 1 Bath available immediately. Washer and Dryer included!

We have 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms available now!

Virtual Open House available at this link:

https://youtu.be/dCdC4uQ7UNQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Conrad Street have any available units?
1113 Conrad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, DE.
Is 1113 Conrad Street currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Conrad Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Conrad Street pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Conrad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 1113 Conrad Street offer parking?
No, 1113 Conrad Street does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Conrad Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Conrad Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Conrad Street have a pool?
No, 1113 Conrad Street does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Conrad Street have accessible units?
No, 1113 Conrad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Conrad Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Conrad Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Conrad Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 Conrad Street does not have units with air conditioning.
