Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments dog park e-payments online portal package receiving

**University Village is now Liberty Pointe!** Liberty Pointe apartments offer the ultimate in garden-style living. Our spacious studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments feature upgraded kitchens and enhanced bathrooms, personal washer and dryer, energy-efficient windows and much more. You'll enjoy having easy access to public transportation, as well as University of Delaware, Christiana Hospital and Mall, and University Plaza. Best of all, we're pet friendly, so having it all has never been easier.Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Tuesday 7/14/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.