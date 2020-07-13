Hunter's Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access dogs allowed cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly business center hot tub playground

At Hunters Crossing, you'll find everything you need to make living easy. Every home is filled with the features you need to assure your constant comfort and convenience. And every amenity has been selected to mesh perfectly with your lifestyle. From the upgraded kitchens and bathrooms to the long list of community amenities that you will reap the benefits of including resort-style pool, WiFi Resident Lounge/Business Cafe, and an on-site Fitness Center. Hunters Crossing is a perfect mix of convenience and lifestyle close to work, play, shopping and only minutes from downtown Wilmington, with easy access to public transportation as well as the University of Delaware, Christiana Hospital, Christiana Mall. Bring your furry friends too! We are a pet-friendly community!We are offering virtual tours daily, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Friday 7/17/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.