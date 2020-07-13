All apartments in Newark
Hunter's Crossing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:01 AM

Hunter's Crossing

Open Now until 6pm
41 Fairway Rd · (302) 200-3129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE 19711

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-2B · Avail. now

$831

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 24-2D · Avail. now

$931

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 24-3A · Avail. now

$981

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19-3A · Avail. now

$1,046

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 39-2D · Avail. now

$1,046

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 19-3D · Avail. now

$1,046

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 49-1C · Avail. now

$1,281

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1071 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunter's Crossing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
hot tub
playground
At Hunters Crossing, you'll find everything you need to make living easy. Every home is filled with the features you need to assure your constant comfort and convenience. And every amenity has been selected to mesh perfectly with your lifestyle. From the upgraded kitchens and bathrooms to the long list of community amenities that you will reap the benefits of including resort-style pool, WiFi Resident Lounge/Business Cafe, and an on-site Fitness Center. Hunters Crossing is a perfect mix of convenience and lifestyle close to work, play, shopping and only minutes from downtown Wilmington, with easy access to public transportation as well as the University of Delaware, Christiana Hospital, Christiana Mall. Bring your furry friends too! We are a pet-friendly community!We are offering virtual tours daily, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Friday 7/17/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 300.00
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunter's Crossing have any available units?
Hunter's Crossing has 11 units available starting at $831 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Newark, DE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newark Rent Report.
What amenities does Hunter's Crossing have?
Some of Hunter's Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunter's Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Hunter's Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunter's Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunter's Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Hunter's Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Hunter's Crossing offers parking.
Does Hunter's Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hunter's Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunter's Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Hunter's Crossing has a pool.
Does Hunter's Crossing have accessible units?
No, Hunter's Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Hunter's Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hunter's Crossing has units with dishwashers.
