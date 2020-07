Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool table bbq/grill key fob access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room game room

At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer. Enjoy a picturesque river’s edge location steps from Battery Park, with access to the dining, culture, and activities of downtown New Castle.



We offer discounts for Preferred Employers, active members of the military, and first responders!