furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:14 PM
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in New Castle, DE
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
18 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$849
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
$
9 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of New Castle
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 07:10 PM
7 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,330
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Brandywine Village
2214 N Tatnall St
2214 Tatnall Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Fully Furnished Townhome - Property Id: 53507 Great home for rent ...fully furnished...close to city center. Wake up and take a walk or jog to Brandywine Park. Why drive when you can enjoy a nice walk to Rodney Square and the Market Street Mall.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
201 Marsh Lane
201 Marsh Lane, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$700
1 sqft
Send this listing to your phone for free! Msg: D6V5 To: This is a beautiful furnished room. There is a private entrance with off street parking. Washer and dryer in the unit. High speed internet and all utilities are included.
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
160 PALADIN DRIVE
160 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
1 of 65
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
149 PALADIN
149 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,495
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
1401 Pennsylvania Ave 907
1401 Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$990
Studio Apartment - Property Id: 317205 Partially furnished studio apartment on the 9th floor in Trolley Square neighborhood in Wilmington. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of New Castle
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
7 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
