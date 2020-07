Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming townhome located in the Christiana school district. The well-lit first level of the home consists of spacious living~and dining rooms with hardwood floors, as well as the kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet space and tile flooring. Three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second level, as well as one fully renovated bathroom and one currently being renovated. The exterior of the home features a one car garage, driveway and a large, fenced-in backyard!