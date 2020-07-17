All apartments in New Castle County
Find more places like 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Castle County, DE
/
2203 MELSON RD Unit G78
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2203 MELSON RD Unit G78

2203 Melson Road · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2203 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE 19808

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1275 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Enter into this large 2BR unit to find a large living area with open concept layout, galley style kitchen offering stainless steel appliances. A sizable dining area, evenly sized bedrooms, and a private outdoor space make this one not to be missed! This 2 bed 1.5 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5908274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 have any available units?
2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 have?
Some of 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 currently offering any rent specials?
2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 is pet friendly.
Does 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 offer parking?
No, 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 does not offer parking.
Does 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 have a pool?
No, 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 does not have a pool.
Does 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 have accessible units?
No, 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2203 MELSON RD Unit G78?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr
Newark, DE 19702
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr
Newark, DE 19713
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr
Claymont, DE 19703
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall
Newark, DE 19711
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy
New Castle, DE 19720
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd
Wilmington, DE 19802
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd
Wilmington, DE 19809

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PADover, DEPhoenixville, PACamden, NJAberdeen, MDVineland, NJGlassboro, NJ
Bear, DEArdmore, PAChester, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAKennett Square, PABrookside, DEPenns Grove, NJPennsville, NJEdgemoor, DECarneys Point, NJ
Claymont, DEBeckett, NJChester Heights, PAEddystone, PAMedia, PAMorton, PAProspect Park, PADrexel Hill, PABroomall, PANorth East, MDCoatesville, PAThorndale, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity