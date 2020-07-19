All apartments in New Castle County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68

2108 Grafton Dr · (267) 797-2175
Location

2108 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE 19808

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1025 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 07/29/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Do not miss your opportunity to see this spacious 1BR/1BA apartment. Featuring a wrap around kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large living area, sizable bedroom, plenty of closet storage, and W/D in unit. This 1 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-07-29. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5914792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 have any available units?
2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 have?
Some of 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 currently offering any rent specials?
2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 is pet friendly.
Does 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 offer parking?
No, 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 does not offer parking.
Does 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 have a pool?
No, 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 does not have a pool.
Does 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 have accessible units?
No, 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68 does not have units with air conditioning.
