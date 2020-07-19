2108 GRAFTON RD Unit 68

Amenities
Available 07/29/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Do not miss your opportunity to see this spacious 1BR/1BA apartment. Featuring a wrap around kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large living area, sizable bedroom, plenty of closet storage, and W/D in unit. This 1 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-07-29. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.
(RLNE5914792)