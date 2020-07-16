All apartments in New Castle County
Find more places like 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Castle County, DE
/
2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78

2102 Grafton Dr · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2102 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE 19808

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1025 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Do not miss your opportunity to see this spacious 1BR/1BA apartment. Featuring a wrap around kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large living area, sizable bedroom, plenty of closet storage, and W/D in unit. This 1 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 have any available units?
2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 have?
Some of 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 currently offering any rent specials?
2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 is pet friendly.
Does 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 offer parking?
No, 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 does not offer parking.
Does 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 have a pool?
No, 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 does not have a pool.
Does 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 have accessible units?
No, 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr
Bear, DE 19701
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln
Newark, DE 19711
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr
Newark, DE 19713
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir
Newark, DE 19702
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln
Bear, DE 19702
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr
New Castle, DE 19720
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road
Newark, DE 19711
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd
Wilmington, DE 19809

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PADover, DEPhoenixville, PACamden, NJAberdeen, MDVineland, NJGlassboro, NJ
Bear, DEArdmore, PAChester, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAKennett Square, PABrookside, DEPenns Grove, NJPennsville, NJEdgemoor, DECarneys Point, NJ
Claymont, DEBeckett, NJChester Heights, PAEddystone, PAMedia, PAMorton, PAProspect Park, PADrexel Hill, PABroomall, PANorth East, MDCoatesville, PAThorndale, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity