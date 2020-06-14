Rent Calculator
Millsboro, DE
29545 WHITSTONE LANE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
29545 WHITSTONE LANE
29545 Whitstone Lane
·
No Longer Available
Millsboro
3 Bedrooms
Location
29545 Whitstone Lane, Millsboro, DE 19966
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29545 WHITSTONE LANE have any available units?
29545 WHITSTONE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Millsboro, DE
.
Is 29545 WHITSTONE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
29545 WHITSTONE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29545 WHITSTONE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 29545 WHITSTONE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Millsboro
.
Does 29545 WHITSTONE LANE offer parking?
No, 29545 WHITSTONE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 29545 WHITSTONE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29545 WHITSTONE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29545 WHITSTONE LANE have a pool?
No, 29545 WHITSTONE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 29545 WHITSTONE LANE have accessible units?
No, 29545 WHITSTONE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 29545 WHITSTONE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 29545 WHITSTONE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29545 WHITSTONE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 29545 WHITSTONE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
