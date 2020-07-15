All apartments in Middletown
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

117 South Ridge Avenue

117 South Ridge Avenue · (855) 351-0683
Location

117 South Ridge Avenue, Middletown, DE 19709

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1877 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
3 Story townhouse in Appoquinimick School District with 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Finished recreation room with half bath at lower level. Main level, an enormous Country Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, granite counter tops, island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, finished deck, Dining area and half bath. Upstairs has two spacious extra bedrooms with ample closet space and full bath, and a generous Owner’s Bedroom that features tray ceiling and huge walk-in closet. A separate Owner’s Bath features a dual vanity. Convenient bedroom-level laundry with side-by-side washer and dryer. Photos from same model Note: Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 South Ridge Avenue have any available units?
117 South Ridge Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 South Ridge Avenue have?
Some of 117 South Ridge Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 South Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
117 South Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 South Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 South Ridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 117 South Ridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 117 South Ridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 117 South Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 South Ridge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 South Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 117 South Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 117 South Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 117 South Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 117 South Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 South Ridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 South Ridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 South Ridge Avenue has units with air conditioning.
