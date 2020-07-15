117 South Ridge Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

3 Story townhouse in Appoquinimick School District with 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Finished recreation room with half bath at lower level. Main level, an enormous Country Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, granite counter tops, island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, finished deck, Dining area and half bath. Upstairs has two spacious extra bedrooms with ample closet space and full bath, and a generous Owner’s Bedroom that features tray ceiling and huge walk-in closet. A separate Owner’s Bath features a dual vanity. Convenient bedroom-level laundry with side-by-side washer and dryer. Photos from same model Note: Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/117-s-ridge-ave-middletown-de-19709-usa/a1369515-8d9f-405e-986d-072b106a14b6



(RLNE5913028)