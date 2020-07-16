546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home offers 3 bedrooms, master has a full bath with walk-in shower, with a garage and a large piece of land. Blinds through-out, new stove and dishwasher, back patio deck and much more. The location is right between Milford/Harrington making traveling to casino's, DE Beaches, shopping, etc... easy! Rental applications are 35 per applicant, smoking is not permitted in the home, tenant is responsible for utilities, lawn care and snow removal. First month rent and security deposit is due at time of signing lease.