All apartments in Kent County
Find more places like 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent County, DE
/
546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR
Last updated February 28 2020 at 2:42 AM

546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR

546 Jefferson Woods Drive · (302) 736-0800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

546 Jefferson Woods Drive, Kent County, DE 19952

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home offers 3 bedrooms, master has a full bath with walk-in shower, with a garage and a large piece of land. Blinds through-out, new stove and dishwasher, back patio deck and much more. The location is right between Milford/Harrington making traveling to casino's, DE Beaches, shopping, etc... easy! Rental applications are 35 per applicant, smoking is not permitted in the home, tenant is responsible for utilities, lawn care and snow removal. First month rent and security deposit is due at time of signing lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR have any available units?
546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR have?
Some of 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR currently offering any rent specials?
546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR pet-friendly?
No, 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent County.
Does 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR offer parking?
Yes, 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR offers parking.
Does 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR have a pool?
No, 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR does not have a pool.
Does 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR have accessible units?
No, 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 546 JEFFERSON WOODS DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes
100 Isabelle Isle Dover
Dover, DE 19904
Eagle Meadows Apartments
4666 Carolina Ave
Dover, DE 19962
Village Of Westover
120 Pennington Pl
Dover, DE 19904

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENewark, DESalisbury, MDBel Air South, MDDover, DEEdgewood, MDAberdeen, MDVineland, NJGlassboro, NJBear, DELindenwold, NJ
Chester, PANew Castle, DEWilliamstown, NJElkton, MDMillville, NJBridgeton, NJMillsboro, DEPennsville, NJNorth East, MDEaston, MDBrookside, DEChestertown, MD
Carneys Point, NJPenns Grove, NJHavre de Grace, MDEdgemoor, DEBeckett, NJPitman, NJClaymont, DETurnersville, NJWildwood Crest, NJRiverside, MDKennett Square, PAWoodbury, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity