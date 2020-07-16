All apartments in Kent County
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:47 PM

276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE

276 Stonebridge Drive · (302) 331-1043
Location

276 Stonebridge Drive, Kent County, DE 19943

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1661 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Like new ranch home tucked at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with over-sized yard adjourning common community areas. 42" cabinets, custom designed kitchen, kitchen overlooks gathering room with inviting gas fireplace. Enjoy the full double sliding door walk out to your spacious backyard. The home has amenities like a security system, and large basement, plenty of storage. The Master Bedroom has walk-in-closet and private bathroom. This home won't last long, make an appointment today. Available June 15, 2020. All documents with requirements are attached for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent County.
Does 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
