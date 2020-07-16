276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Like new ranch home tucked at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with over-sized yard adjourning common community areas. 42" cabinets, custom designed kitchen, kitchen overlooks gathering room with inviting gas fireplace. Enjoy the full double sliding door walk out to your spacious backyard. The home has amenities like a security system, and large basement, plenty of storage. The Master Bedroom has walk-in-closet and private bathroom. This home won't last long, make an appointment today. Available June 15, 2020. All documents with requirements are attached for your convenience.