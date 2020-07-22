Apartment List
40 Apartments for rent in Edgemoor, DE with parking

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Pennrose
3914 North Market Street - 2
3914 North Market Street, Edgemoor, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
3920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garage is not part of lease. 3920 sq ft in total. Garage is not part of lease. 4 units within building.
Results within 1 mile of Edgemoor
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
16 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,072
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 03:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlan
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pebble Hill Apartments are an escape from city life allowing one to live in a community that provides a comfortable and gracious lifestyle, yet our convenient location keeps you close to everything.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlan
514 BARRETT STREET
514 Barrett Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1550 sqft
Charming twin home in the Ninth Ward of the City of Wilmington, his home has hardwood flooring, large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, powder room off kitchen, unfinished basement, 1-car garage and three very large bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1023 GOVERNOR CIRCLE
1023 Govenor House Circle, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom condo in governor's house. This unit has a washer and dryer and is very convenient to 495 and 95 for an easy commute. The complex has a sparkling pool and ample parking.
Results within 5 miles of Edgemoor
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:46 PM
7 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
17 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$1,075
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,234
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:41 PM
2 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$966
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/23/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
22 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1381 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
River's Bend
310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
921 sqft
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 03:25 PM
12 Units Available
Delaware Avenue
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:29 PM
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
310 W Holly Oak Rd A
310 West Holly Oak Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
1 bedroom/1bath apt.over 2car garage - Property Id: 319831 Private apartment that sits on top of two car garage which is included. Fresh paint, some new fixtures. Washer dryer included/ central air Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2408 Oakmere Road
2408 Oakmere Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2250 sqft
Approved Application, 07/16/2020, Rental in Chalfonte - Rare rental opportunity in the sought-after community of Chalfonte in the heart of North Wilmington and the Brandywine school district.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
206 PINEHURST RD
206 Pinehurst Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Hurry, this rental won't last long. Charming brick colonial in popular Fairfax. Updates include a beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, built in pantry closet, built in microwave, tile floor & tile back-splash.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2207 BRADMOOR ROAD
2207 Bradmoor Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3285 sqft
Lovely brick split level home in Fairfax. Nicely rehabbed kitchen and bathrooms,fabulous back porch and fenced in back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
303 CORNWALL RD
303 Cornwall Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Three Bedroom stone-contemporary cape. Open floor plan with large living/dining room with 10ft ceilings, stone fireplace, hardwood flooring and large windows with view of golf course.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1921 MARSH RD
1921 Marsh Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Tastefully updated and expanded 2 Story Colonial with open eat-in kitchen, familyroom with wood burning fireplace, living room with beautiful wall of built-ins and dining room with corner cabinet.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
1300 DELAWARE AVE #2A
1300 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated studio apartment in a desirable city location. Located right on Delaware Avenue, the apartment is within walking distance to Trolley and has easy access to I-95.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Forty Acres
1706 SHALLCROSS AVE #5
1706 Shallcross Avenue, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Third Floor unit available 8/5/2020. Nine year old, 12 unit Luxury Apartment Building built at 1704 and 1706 Shallcross Avenue in a great Trolley Square location.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
1504 N BROOM ST #19
1504 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Very spacious, two bedroom and two full bath condo available in the heart of Trolley Square. Enter to find in unit laundry and a large living space with high ceilings.

1 of 16

Last updated May 27 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
1301 HARRISON #1502
1301 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
BEST views in the city. ALL utilities included.This two bedroom condo boasts great views and offers two full baths and in unit laundry. Enter the kitchen with updated appliances and tile floor. Off the kitchen is the laundry and dining area.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2000 KYNWYD RD
2000 Kynwyd Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch with all hardwood floors in the LR, DR, KT & Bedrooms. All new semi-custom white kitchen w/island seating, granite counters, tile backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
43 MILLSTONE LN
43 Millstone Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Extensively renovated 3 story end unit townhome in the very desirable gated community of Rockland Mills. Enter this beautiful and meticulously cared for townhome through the spacious tile foyer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Edgemoor, DE

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Edgemoor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

