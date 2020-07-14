Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool internet access

Comfort is key at Village of Westover Apartment Homes in Dover, DE. Our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of layouts to choose from, each with in-home washer & dryer, dishwasher, central air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Outdoors, there's a beautiful pond & gazebo to enjoy, a relaxing pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Cats and dogs are welcome at Village of Westover, too. We're near Schutte Park for outdoor fun, and Route 13 is close by. Just minutes from downtown and several major employers, it's easy to get around. Plus, shopping and dining options are plentiful.