Dover, DE
Village Of Westover
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Village Of Westover

Open Now until 5:30pm
120 Pennington Pl · (302) 503-0022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Pennington Pl, Dover, DE 19904
Village of Westover

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C203 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 899 sqft

Unit D304 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit I201 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 756 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Of Westover.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
Comfort is key at Village of Westover Apartment Homes in Dover, DE. Our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of layouts to choose from, each with in-home washer & dryer, dishwasher, central air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Outdoors, there's a beautiful pond & gazebo to enjoy, a relaxing pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Cats and dogs are welcome at Village of Westover, too. We're near Schutte Park for outdoor fun, and Route 13 is close by. Just minutes from downtown and several major employers, it's easy to get around. Plus, shopping and dining options are plentiful.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. No weight limit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Of Westover have any available units?
Village Of Westover has 5 units available starting at $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dover, DE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dover Rent Report.
What amenities does Village Of Westover have?
Some of Village Of Westover's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Of Westover currently offering any rent specials?
Village Of Westover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Of Westover pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Of Westover is pet friendly.
Does Village Of Westover offer parking?
Yes, Village Of Westover offers parking.
Does Village Of Westover have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village Of Westover offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Of Westover have a pool?
Yes, Village Of Westover has a pool.
Does Village Of Westover have accessible units?
No, Village Of Westover does not have accessible units.
Does Village Of Westover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Of Westover has units with dishwashers.
