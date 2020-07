Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub cable included oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court carport 24hr gym parking playground 24hr maintenance internet access cc payments dog park e-payments online portal

Set on 76 acres, Eagle Meadows gives you the feel of country living with fast and easy access to both Route 13 and Route 1. We're just a few miles from Dover Air Force Base, close to many major employers, services, and shopping. We are in the award winning Caesar Rodney School District with on-site school bus stop, as well. We offer two and four-bedroom floor plans with central air conditioning, private patio or yard, and washer & dryer connections. Our 24-hour fitness center, walking trails, and three playgrounds will help keep you active. We welcome your cats and dogs to Eagle Meadows, too!