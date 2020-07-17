All apartments in Dover
38 ACACIA PLACE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

38 ACACIA PLACE

38 Acacia Place · No Longer Available
Location

38 Acacia Place, Dover, DE 19901

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This spacious home is move-in ready! This beautiful home located in the quiet subdivision of Acorn farms has been very well kept and features brand new carpeting throughout the entire house. The open floor plan of the dining and living area is great for entertaining. The master bedroom features a master bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. In addition to closet space, this home also includes extra storage space downstairs. The outdoor patio and charming backyard is great for grilling or relaxing outside. This house is located in a cul-de-sac, which means means less traffic in front of the home. This home is all about location, as it is conveniently located just 12 minutes away from the Dover Air Force Base and minutes away from Rt. 1 & 13 and all the local restaurants, stores, and the Dover mall.Will be available to move in the beginning of August 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 ACACIA PLACE have any available units?
38 ACACIA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dover, DE.
How much is rent in Dover, DE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dover Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 ACACIA PLACE have?
Some of 38 ACACIA PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 ACACIA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
38 ACACIA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 ACACIA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 38 ACACIA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dover.
Does 38 ACACIA PLACE offer parking?
No, 38 ACACIA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 38 ACACIA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 ACACIA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 ACACIA PLACE have a pool?
No, 38 ACACIA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 38 ACACIA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 38 ACACIA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 38 ACACIA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 ACACIA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
