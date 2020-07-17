38 ACACIA PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

This spacious home is move-in ready! This beautiful home located in the quiet subdivision of Acorn farms has been very well kept and features brand new carpeting throughout the entire house. The open floor plan of the dining and living area is great for entertaining. The master bedroom features a master bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. In addition to closet space, this home also includes extra storage space downstairs. The outdoor patio and charming backyard is great for grilling or relaxing outside. This house is located in a cul-de-sac, which means means less traffic in front of the home. This home is all about location, as it is conveniently located just 12 minutes away from the Dover Air Force Base and minutes away from Rt. 1 & 13 and all the local restaurants, stores, and the Dover mall.Will be available to move in the beginning of August 2020