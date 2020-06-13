/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
8 Accessible Apartments for rent in Claymont, DE
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Claymont
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Claymont
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,417
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,422
1407 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and familys needs.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 05:17pm
Delaware Avenue
6 Units Available
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,067
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
11 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Similar Pages
Claymont 1 BedroomsClaymont 2 BedroomsClaymont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClaymont 3 BedroomsClaymont Accessible Apartments
Claymont Apartments with BalconyClaymont Apartments with GymClaymont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClaymont Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJ
Horsham, PAGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJDowningtown, PAMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJCoatesville, PAProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PA