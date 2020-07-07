All apartments in Camden
Find more places like
31 E PEACH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camden, DE
/
31 E PEACH STREET
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

31 E PEACH STREET

31 Peach Street · (302) 678-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

31 Peach Street, Camden, DE 19934

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Absolutely NO Tours or appointments will be scheduled, or applications processed - through Zillow, Trulia, or Hot Pads. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch home with stove & refrigerator available early August after current tenant vacates. Home is conveniently located in the town of Camden . Showings to approved applicants only beginning 8/7/20 - once current tenant vacates. Security deposit of $1,100.00 plus 1st month rent of $1,100.00 and evidence of utility transfer required prior to occupancy once lease is signed. No application fee - $30 credit check fee per adult once FULLY COMPLETED application has been reviewed as positive by the owner. Prior rental references required. Minimum monthly income must be 3 times the rent. No Pets, No smoking in the home, No trampolines, No swimming pools. Utility providers: Electric - Delmarva Power, Gas - Chesapeake Utilities, Water / Sewer - Camden. Owner pays Trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 31 E PEACH STREET have any available units?
31 E PEACH STREET has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 E PEACH STREET have?
Some of 31 E PEACH STREET's amenities include pool, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 E PEACH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
31 E PEACH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 E PEACH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 31 E PEACH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden.
Does 31 E PEACH STREET offer parking?
No, 31 E PEACH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 31 E PEACH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 E PEACH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 E PEACH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 31 E PEACH STREET has a pool.
Does 31 E PEACH STREET have accessible units?
No, 31 E PEACH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 31 E PEACH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 E PEACH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 E PEACH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 E PEACH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, DENewark, DESalisbury, MDDover, DEEdgewood, MDAberdeen, MDVineland, NJGlassboro, NJBear, DEChester, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDMillville, NJBridgeton, NJClaymont, DEHavre de Grace, MDPennsville, NJBeckett, NJChestertown, MDMillsboro, DEEaston, MDBrookside, DECarneys Point, NJNorth East, MDPenns Grove, NJEdgemoor, DEChester, MDWildwood Crest, NJPitman, NJRiverside, MDKennett Square, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DelawareWesley CollegeSalisbury UniversityRowan UniversityWidener University