31 E PEACH STREET.

pool range oven refrigerator

Absolutely NO Tours or appointments will be scheduled, or applications processed - through Zillow, Trulia, or Hot Pads. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch home with stove & refrigerator available early August after current tenant vacates. Home is conveniently located in the town of Camden . Showings to approved applicants only beginning 8/7/20 - once current tenant vacates. Security deposit of $1,100.00 plus 1st month rent of $1,100.00 and evidence of utility transfer required prior to occupancy once lease is signed. No application fee - $30 credit check fee per adult once FULLY COMPLETED application has been reviewed as positive by the owner. Prior rental references required. Minimum monthly income must be 3 times the rent. No Pets, No smoking in the home, No trampolines, No swimming pools. Utility providers: Electric - Delmarva Power, Gas - Chesapeake Utilities, Water / Sewer - Camden. Owner pays Trash.