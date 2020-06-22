All apartments in Washington
Washington View

2629 Douglass Rd SE · (205) 628-8883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Special! Move in by 5/31/20 to receive $500.00 off your 1st months rent.
Location

2629 Douglass Rd SE, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2641_304 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Washington View.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
internet access
online portal
If you are looking for renovated apartments in Anacostia, start your search at Washington View. Visit Washington View and you will find richly landscaped grounds surrounded by estate fencing, only made better by the beautiful apartments inside. Our units range in size from one to six-bedroom apartments and feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, patios with city views, and much more. We offer after-school programs, a resident computer lab, a sparkling swimming pool, a newly outfitted fitness center, and a shuttle service to all of our residents. Whatever you desire, Washington View has something for you.WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Washington View means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online at any time. Live at Washington View and you’re a part of the vibrant atmosphere of the up and coming Southeast District.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult applicant
Deposit: 0 br: $500 - up to one month's rent1 br: $700 - up to one month's rent2 br: $1000 - up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: Application deposit: $100 (goes to rent or refunded if denied)
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Surface lot. on street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Washington View have any available units?
Washington View has a unit available for $1,334 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Washington View have?
Some of Washington View's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Washington View currently offering any rent specials?
Washington View is offering the following rent specials: Special! Move in by 5/31/20 to receive $500.00 off your 1st months rent.
Is Washington View pet-friendly?
Yes, Washington View is pet friendly.
Does Washington View offer parking?
Yes, Washington View offers parking.
Does Washington View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Washington View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Washington View have a pool?
Yes, Washington View has a pool.
Does Washington View have accessible units?
No, Washington View does not have accessible units.
Does Washington View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Washington View has units with dishwashers.
