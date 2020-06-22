Washington View

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Utilities: Hot Water, Trash, Water

Application Fee: $40 per adult applicant

Deposit: 0 br: $500 - up to one month's rent1 br: $700 - up to one month's rent2 br: $1000 - up to one month's rent