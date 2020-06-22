Amenities
If you are looking for renovated apartments in Anacostia, start your search at Washington View. Visit Washington View and you will find richly landscaped grounds surrounded by estate fencing, only made better by the beautiful apartments inside. Our units range in size from one to six-bedroom apartments and feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, patios with city views, and much more. We offer after-school programs, a resident computer lab, a sparkling swimming pool, a newly outfitted fitness center, and a shuttle service to all of our residents. Whatever you desire, Washington View has something for you.WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Washington View means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online at any time. Live at Washington View and you’re a part of the vibrant atmosphere of the up and coming Southeast District.