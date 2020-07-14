All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Wakefield Hall

2101 New Hampshire Ave NW · (833) 619-0866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2101 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 706 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wakefield Hall.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
e-payments
package receiving
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
Located in DC's U Street Corridor, Wakefield Hall is a charming apartment community with studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent. Wakefield Hall's decorative facade gives way to just as beautiful apartments. Hardwood floors, updated kitchens, and walk-in closets create a classic and comfortable living space. Life at Wakefield Hall is nothing short of convenient. On-site maintenance and management teams and on-site laundry facilities are accessible to all residents, and all utilities are included in your rent. Additionally, the building's prime location makes everyday tasks and traveling throughout the District a breeze. Make Wakefield Hall your home today! WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Wakefield Hall means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online at any time; day or night. Discover the classic charms and ultimate style of Wakefield Hall, located in the U Street Corridor of Washington, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $500 per person
Deposit: 0 br: $500 - up to one month's rent, 1 br: $700 - up to one month's rent, 2 br: $1,000 - up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
restrictions: Residents are permitted up to two well-behaved house cats per apartment.
Parking Details: off street: $200/month on street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wakefield Hall have any available units?
Wakefield Hall has 3 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Wakefield Hall have?
Some of Wakefield Hall's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wakefield Hall currently offering any rent specials?
Wakefield Hall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wakefield Hall pet-friendly?
Yes, Wakefield Hall is pet friendly.
Does Wakefield Hall offer parking?
Yes, Wakefield Hall offers parking.
Does Wakefield Hall have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wakefield Hall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wakefield Hall have a pool?
No, Wakefield Hall does not have a pool.
Does Wakefield Hall have accessible units?
Yes, Wakefield Hall has accessible units.
Does Wakefield Hall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wakefield Hall has units with dishwashers.
