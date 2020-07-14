Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry e-payments package receiving accessible parking 24hr maintenance internet access online portal

Located in DC's U Street Corridor, Wakefield Hall is a charming apartment community with studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent. Wakefield Hall's decorative facade gives way to just as beautiful apartments. Hardwood floors, updated kitchens, and walk-in closets create a classic and comfortable living space. Life at Wakefield Hall is nothing short of convenient. On-site maintenance and management teams and on-site laundry facilities are accessible to all residents, and all utilities are included in your rent. Additionally, the building's prime location makes everyday tasks and traveling throughout the District a breeze. Make Wakefield Hall your home today! WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Wakefield Hall means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online at any time; day or night. Discover the classic charms and ultimate style of Wakefield Hall, located in the U Street Corridor of Washington, DC.