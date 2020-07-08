All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Vintage.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Vintage
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:44 AM

Vintage

3146 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3146 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
1 bedroom apartment for sublet rent. Fully furnished.
Please text me

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vintage have any available units?
Vintage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is Vintage currently offering any rent specials?
Vintage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vintage pet-friendly?
No, Vintage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Vintage offer parking?
No, Vintage does not offer parking.
Does Vintage have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vintage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vintage have a pool?
No, Vintage does not have a pool.
Does Vintage have accessible units?
No, Vintage does not have accessible units.
Does Vintage have units with dishwashers?
No, Vintage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Vintage have units with air conditioning?
No, Vintage does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edison
1240 4th St
Washington, DC 20002
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
1430 W
1430 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University