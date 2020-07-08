Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Vintage.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Vintage
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:44 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Vintage
3146 16th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3146 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
1 bedroom apartment for sublet rent. Fully furnished.
Please text me
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Vintage have any available units?
Vintage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is Vintage currently offering any rent specials?
Vintage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vintage pet-friendly?
No, Vintage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does Vintage offer parking?
No, Vintage does not offer parking.
Does Vintage have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vintage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vintage have a pool?
No, Vintage does not have a pool.
Does Vintage have accessible units?
No, Vintage does not have accessible units.
Does Vintage have units with dishwashers?
No, Vintage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Vintage have units with air conditioning?
No, Vintage does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Edison
1240 4th St
Washington, DC 20002
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
1430 W
1430 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University