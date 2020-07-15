Twin Oaks West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking e-payments package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance online portal

Twin Oaks is a Columbia Heights apartment community that consists of two unique buildings with a variety of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent. Situated at the intersection of 14th Street and Quincy Street NW, Twin Oaks Apartments conveniently connects its residents to a unique group of local shopping and dining hot spots. The apartments and amenities will make you feel right at home. Enjoy spacious floorplans, hardwood floors, and central AC in the units while having access to the building's on-site maintenance and management, laundry facilities, package receiving services and for 3802 building “all utilities included”. WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Twin Oaks means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Discover classic charms and modern conveniences of Twin Oaks, located in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.