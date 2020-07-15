All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Twin Oaks West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Twin Oaks West
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Twin Oaks West

3800 14th St NW · (833) 731-0723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3800 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Petworth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 3802_611 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Unit 3802_107 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Unit 3802_306 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 3802_605 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Twin Oaks West.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
online portal
Twin Oaks is a Columbia Heights apartment community that consists of two unique buildings with a variety of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent. Situated at the intersection of 14th Street and Quincy Street NW, Twin Oaks Apartments conveniently connects its residents to a unique group of local shopping and dining hot spots. The apartments and amenities will make you feel right at home. Enjoy spacious floorplans, hardwood floors, and central AC in the units while having access to the building's on-site maintenance and management, laundry facilities, package receiving services and for 3802 building “all utilities included”. WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Twin Oaks means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Discover classic charms and modern conveniences of Twin Oaks, located in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: studio: $500, 1BR: $700, 2BR: $700
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twin Oaks West have any available units?
Twin Oaks West has 6 units available starting at $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Twin Oaks West have?
Some of Twin Oaks West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twin Oaks West currently offering any rent specials?
Twin Oaks West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twin Oaks West pet-friendly?
Yes, Twin Oaks West is pet friendly.
Does Twin Oaks West offer parking?
Yes, Twin Oaks West offers parking.
Does Twin Oaks West have units with washers and dryers?
No, Twin Oaks West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Twin Oaks West have a pool?
No, Twin Oaks West does not have a pool.
Does Twin Oaks West have accessible units?
Yes, Twin Oaks West has accessible units.
Does Twin Oaks West have units with dishwashers?
No, Twin Oaks West does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Twin Oaks West?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity