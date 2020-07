Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access hot tub lobby smoke-free community

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! From the onsite VIDA Fitness and Harris Teeter to a minimalist, luxe design aesthetic throughout, you'll have everything you need at Twelve12. Designed for the modernist, apartments have sleek white counter tops and gorgeous hardwood floors. The waterfront location is amazing - close to the Navy Yard Metro, right next to Nat's Park and in The Yards neighborhood with its distinct array of shops and restaurants.