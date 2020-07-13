Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center package receiving

Nothing hustles and bustles in the District like the trendy 17th Street Corridor, and The Croydon puts you at the center of it all.This classic Art Deco high-rise is a cornerstone of DC, in one of the premier apartment communities in the area. Unique apartment homesгmany with incredible city viewsгfeature renovated kitchens, sparkling hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and individually controlled heating and air conditioning.Step out your front door to experience the happening Dupont vibe with its array of dining, shopping, and nightlife possibilities.Capture the ultimate eclectic city lifestyle at The Croydon.