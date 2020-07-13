All apartments in Washington
The Croydon
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

The Croydon

Open Now until 5pm
1815 17th St NW · (202) 804-9182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1815 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$1,525

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Croydon.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
package receiving
Nothing hustles and bustles in the District like the trendy 17th Street Corridor, and The Croydon puts you at the center of it all.This classic Art Deco high-rise is a cornerstone of DC, in one of the premier apartment communities in the area. Unique apartment homesгmany with incredible city viewsгfeature renovated kitchens, sparkling hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and individually controlled heating and air conditioning.Step out your front door to experience the happening Dupont vibe with its array of dining, shopping, and nightlife possibilities.Capture the ultimate eclectic city lifestyle at The Croydon.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/employment history
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot: $45/month; Reserved parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Croydon have any available units?
The Croydon has 6 units available starting at $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Croydon have?
Some of The Croydon's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Croydon currently offering any rent specials?
The Croydon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Croydon pet-friendly?
Yes, The Croydon is pet friendly.
Does The Croydon offer parking?
Yes, The Croydon offers parking.
Does The Croydon have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Croydon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Croydon have a pool?
No, The Croydon does not have a pool.
Does The Croydon have accessible units?
No, The Croydon does not have accessible units.
Does The Croydon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Croydon has units with dishwashers.

