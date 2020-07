Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage clubhouse media room pool table

Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing). Please contact our community associates directly for the best way to view our community or self-schedule your tour from our website. At The Bixby, you'll find an inviting apartment that puts you in the middle of DC, just steps from Capitol Hill and the Capitol Riverfront, yet feels far away from it all when you want to relax. Explore the delights of Barracks Row and the Navy Yard, enjoy a quiet afternoon on your balcony or host an evening with friends on the rooftop. It's time to live in apartments where you get to experience your ideal DC lifestyle.